Northview Apartment REIT Announces Voting Results From 2019 Annual General Meeting of Unitholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust ("Northview") (TSX:NVU), announced today the voting results from their annual general meeting of unitholders held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 in Calgary, Alberta.

A total of 39,524,814 Trust Units and Special Voting Units ("Units") were represented at the meeting, being 60.82% of Northview's issued and outstanding Units. Unitholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the meeting, including the election of all of the trustee nominees. Detailed results of the election of trustees are provided below:

Trustee Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Scott Thon 39,462,765 (99.86%) 54,299 (0.14%) Todd R. Cook 39,011,930 (98.69%) 505,134 (1.31%) Daniel Drimmer 37,443,093 (94.64%) 2,073,971 (5.36%) Kevin Grayston 39,376,025 (99.64%) 141,039 (0.36%) Dennis J. Hoffman 38,655,548 (97.82%) 861,516 (2.18%) Christine McGinley 39,447,149 (99.82%) 69,915 (0.18%) Terrance L. McKibbon 39,391,716 (99.68%) 125,348 (0.32%) Valéry Zamuner 39,456,669 (99.84%) 60,395 (0.16%)

At the meeting, unitholders also voted on two additional items of business: the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of Northview for the ensuing year and the authorization of the trustees to fix the remuneration payable to the auditors; and on an advisory basis and not to diminish the role and responsibility of the Board of Trustees, approving the approach to executive compensation.

Votes For Votes Withheld or Against Appointment of Auditors 39,435,900 (99.79%) 81,164 (0.21%) Executive Compensation 37,561,054 (95.03%) 1,963,760 (4.97%)

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time. Northview currently trades on the TSX under the ticker symbol: NVU.UN. Additional information concerning Northview is available at www.sedar.com or www.northviewreit.com .

