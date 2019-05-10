Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) on Behalf of Jumia Stockholders and Encourages Jumia Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) on behalf of Jumia stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Jumia has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On or about April 12, 2019, Jumia sold 13.5 million shares of stock in its initial public offering (the "IPO"), at $14.50 per share raising $196 million in new capital. On May 9, 2019, Citron Research published a report questioning data contained in Jumia's April 2019 IPO materials versus data contained in an October 2018 confidential presentation. The report accuses Jumia of (1) overstating certain financial metrics in the prospectus, and (2) omitting adverse information about the number of returned, undelivered, or canceled orders from the prospectus.

On this news, Jumia's share price fell by more than 19%, closing at $26.89 on May 9, 2019.

