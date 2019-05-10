Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against HFF, Inc.

WILMINGTON, Del., May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:



Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it has filed a class action complaint in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of holders of HFF, Inc. ("HFF") (NYSE:HF) common stock in connection with the proposed acquisition of HFF by Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated ("JLL") announced on March 19, 2019 (the "Complaint"). The Complaint, which alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against HFF, its Board of Directors (the "Board"), and JLL, is captioned Sabatini v. HFF, Inc. Case No. 1:19-cv-00867 (D. Del.).

On March 18, 2019, HFF entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the "Merger Agreement") with JLL. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of HFF will receive 0.1505 shares of JLL stock and $24.63 per share in cash (the "Proposed Transaction").

Among other things, the Complaint alleges that, in an attempt to secure shareholder support for the Proposed Transaction, defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in a registration statement (the "Registration Statement") filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement omits material information with respect to, among other things, HFF's and JLL's financial projections and the analyses performed by HFF's financial advisor. The Complaint seeks injunctive and equitable relief and damages on behalf of holders of HFF common stock.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 9, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

