PDL Community Bancorp announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NEW YORK, May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB), the holding company for Ponce Bank held its annual shareholder meeting on May 1, 2019. The business conducted at the annual meeting consisted of the election of three directors and the ratification of the appointment of Mazars USA LLP as independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2019.



Director Carlos P. Naudon received 14,061,769 "for" votes and 301,326 "withhold" votes.

Director Julio Gurman received 13,925,927 "for" votes and 437,168 "withhold" votes.

Director Maria Alvarez received 14,251,603 "for" votes and 111,492 "withhold" votes.

Mazars USA LLP received 16,984,752 "for" votes, 160,259 "against" votes, and 743 abstentions.

With respect to the election of Director Carlos P. Naudon, Director Julio Gurman and Director Maria Alvarez, there were 2,690,194 broker non-votes, respectively.

With respect to the ratification of Mazars USA LLP, there were no broker non-votes.

Contact:

Frank Perez

frank.perez@poncebank.net

718-931-9000