Onex Confirms Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation ("Onex") (TSX:ONEX) confirms all nominees set forth in the management information circular for its May 9, 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders have been elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for each director are set out below.

Nominee Elected by % Votes For Gerald W. Schwartz Multiple Voting Shares 100 Daniel C. Casey Multiple Voting Shares 100 Ewout Heersink Multiple Voting Shares 100 Serge Gouin Multiple Voting Shares 100 John B. McCoy Multiple Voting Shares 100 J. Robert S. Prichard Multiple Voting Shares 100 Heather M. Reisman Multiple Voting Shares 100 William A. Etherington Subordinate Voting Shares 96.56 Mitch Goldhar Subordinate Voting Shares 96.23 Arianna Huffington Subordinate Voting Shares 96.83 Arni C. Thorsteinson Subordinate Voting Shares 90.20 Beth Wilkinson Subordinate Voting Shares 96.93

Onex also presented an advisory resolution to shareholders endorsing the Company's approach to executive compensation, generally referred to as "say-on-pay". The Company is pleased to report the advisory resolution passed overwhelmingly with 97.54% support.

Founded in 1984, Onex manages and invests capital in its private equity and credit platforms on behalf of investors from around the world. In total, Onex has $31 billion of assets under management, including $6.6 billion of shareholder capital. Onex invests through its two private equity platforms, Onex Partners for larger transactions and ONCAP for middle market and smaller transactions, and Onex Credit which manages primarily non-investment grade debt through collateralized loan obligations, private debt and other credit strategies. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex and its experienced management team are collectively the largest investors across Onex' platforms.

The Onex Partners and ONCAP businesses have assets of $51 billion, generate annual revenues of $31 billion and employ approximately 172,000 people worldwide. Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com. Onex' security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com.

