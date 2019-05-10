VR Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Up to $1.3 Million

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VR Resources Ltd. ((TSX.V: VRR, FSE: 5VR, OTC:VRRCF), the (Company), or (VR), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement for an aggregate of up to $1.3 million in support of it's 2019 spring exploration budget.

The non-brokered private placement ("Financing") will consist of up to 4,500,000 flow-through common shares ("FT Shares") at a price of $0.15 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $675,000, [which has been fully subscribed] and up to 5,000,000 units at a price of $0.13 per unit for gross proceeds of $650,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of a share purchase warrant with each whole warrant exercisable into a common share at $0.25 per warrant share expiring 18 months from closing.

The Company may pay a commission of 6% on select proceeds raised under the Financing, as cash.

Use of proceeds from the flow-through component will be used for the Ranoke property located in the Province of Ontario, for three separate low-cost but high impact geophysical and geochemical surveys planned for later this spring, as described in the recent news release on the Ranoke Property on April 9th, 2019. This work will refine drill targets already apparent from the compilation of regional government surveys and archived assessment reports which could be drill-tested later this year. The Ranoke property is large. It consists of 345 claims in one contiguous block covering 7,072 ha in an area 12 x 12 kilometres in size. It is 50 kilometres north of road access to Coral Rapids, and 15 kilometers from the CNR railway which supplies Moosonee located on tide water 100 kilometres to the northeast. The common share proceeds will be utilized for ongoing exploration expenditures on properties located in Nevada, property evaluations and for general administrative and corporate purposes.

Closing Date of the Financing is expected to occur on or before May 31, 2019 and is subject to all regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued in connection with this Financing will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About VR Resources

VR is an emerging junior exploration company focused on greenfields opportunities in copper and gold ((TSX.V: VRR, Frankfurt: 5VR, OTC:VRRCF). The diverse experience and proven track record of its Board in early-stage exploration and discovery is the foundation of VR. The Company is focused on exploring large copper-gold mineral systems in the western United States. VR is the continuance of 4 years of active exploration in Nevada by a Vancouver-based private exploration company. VR is well financed for its exploration strategy. VR owns its properties outright, and evaluates new opportunities on an ongoing basis, whether by staking or acquisition.

