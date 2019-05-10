Market Overview

Radius Health to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference 2019

Globe Newswire  
May 10, 2019 4:42pm   Comments
WALTHAM, Mass., May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS), today announced that Pepe Carmona, Chief Financial Officer and Joe Kelly, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, will present a corporate update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference 2019, on Thursday, May 16.

Information on the presentation is as follows:

Event: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference 2019
Date: Thursday, May 16, 2019
Time: 9:20 a.m. PT / 12:20 p.m. ET
Location: Wynn Hotel Las Vegas – Brahms IV First Floor

A live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.radiuspharm.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Radius

Radius is a science-driven fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that is committed to developing and commercializing innovative endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. For more information, please visit www.radiuspharm.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Elhan Webb, CFA
Email: ewebb@radiuspharm.com
Phone: 617-551-4011

