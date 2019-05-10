Radius Health to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference 2019

WALTHAM, Mass., May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS), today announced that Pepe Carmona, Chief Financial Officer and Joe Kelly, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, will present a corporate update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference 2019, on Thursday, May 16.



Information on the presentation is as follows:

Event: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference 2019 Date: Thursday, May 16, 2019 Time: 9:20 a.m. PT / 12:20 p.m. ET Location: Wynn Hotel Las Vegas – Brahms IV First Floor

A live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.radiuspharm.com/events-and-presentations . A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Radius

Radius is a science-driven fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that is committed to developing and commercializing innovative endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. For more information, please visit www.radiuspharm.com .

