TrueCar to Participate in Upcoming Conference

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) announced today that management will attend the following conference:



47th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference to be held on Tuesday, May 14 - Thursday, May 16 at The Westin Boston Waterfront, Boston, MA. TrueCar is scheduled to present on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 1:00p.m. PT./4:00p.m.ET.

The presentation will be webcast live on the Internet, accessible through the Investor Relations section of TrueCar's website at ir.true.com. In addition to the live webcast, replays will be available on TrueCar's website for 90 days following each event.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) is a digital automotive marketplace that provides comprehensive pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars and enables consumers to engage with TrueCar Certified Dealers who are committed to providing a superior purchase experience. TrueCar operates its own branded site, a nationwide network of more than 16,000 Certified Dealers, and also powers car-buying programs for some of the largest U.S. membership and service organizations, including USAA, AARP, American Express, AAA and Sam's Club. Over one half of all new car buyers engage with the TrueCar network during their purchasing process. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit www.truecar.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and get updates on our blog.

