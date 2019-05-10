High Arctic Announces AGM Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE

UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A

VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW

CALGARY, Alberta, May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX:HWO) ("High Arctic" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the results of the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of High Arctic held on May 9, 2019 (the "Meeting"). There were 34 shareholders holding a total of 33,226,702 common shares of the Corporation represented at the Meeting in person or proxy, representing approximately 66.23% of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation as of the record date on April 3, 2019. Voting on all matters at the Meeting was conducted by a show of hands other than the election of directors and approval of the grant of unallocated options which were conduct by ballot. All matters put forth at the Meeting were approved.

In respect of the election of directors, Mr. Steven Vasey did not stand for re-election at the Meeting. Accordingly, the shareholders approved fixing the number of directors at seven with each nominee named in the Corporation's management information circular dated April 3, 2019 being considered for election as directors. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, which was conducted by ballot, are set out below:

VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD/ABSTAINED Michael R. Binnion 90.04%

9.96%

(29,930,266) (3,310,962) Simon P. D. Batcup 99.57%

0.43%

(33,097,758) (143,470) Daniel J. Bordessa 97.04%

2.96%

(32,258,270) (982,958) Honourable Joe Oliver 99.55%

0.45%

(33,093,011) (148,217) Ember W.M. Shmitt 92.62%

7.38%

(30,788,027) (2,453,201) J. Cameron Bailey 99.53%

0.47%

(33,085,813) (155,415) Doug Strong 99.43%

0.57%

(33,050,853) (190,375)

In addition to the annual resolutions, including the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors, resolutions were passed approving the unallocated options under the Corporation's stock option plan and adopting and confirming By-law No. 1B which supports the direct registration system for the Corporation's securities.

About High Arctic

High Arctic is a publicly traded company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "HWO". The Corporation's principal focus is to provide drilling and specialized well completion services, equipment rentals and other services to the oil and gas industry. High Arctic is a market leader providing drilling and specialized well completion services and supplies rig matting, camps and drilling support equipment on a rental basis in Papua New Guinea. The Canadian and US operations provide well servicing, well abandonment, snubbing and nitrogen services and equipment on a rental basis to a large number of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Western Canada and the United States.

