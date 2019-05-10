Rush Enterprises, Inc. to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Transportation and Industrials Conference

SAN ANTONIO, May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) (NASDAQ:RUSHB), which operates the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America, today announced that W.M. "Rusty" Rush, Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of the Board of the Company, and Steven L. Keller, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will participate in meetings with members of the investment community at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Transportation and Industrials Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 and Wednesday, May 15, 2019.



In addition, Mr. Rush will present at the conference at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. An audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed live at http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/baml/transportation2019/id97205259184.cfm and in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.rushenterprises.com . The audio webcast will be available after the presentation at the websites listed above until August 12, 2019. The materials to be discussed at the conference will be available on the Company's website at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

About Rush Enterprises, Inc.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. is the premier solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry. The Company owns and operates Rush Truck Centers, the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America, with more than 100 dealership locations in 22 states. These vehicle centers, strategically located in high traffic areas on or near major highways throughout the United States, represent truck and bus manufacturers, including Peterbilt, International, Hino, Isuzu, Ford, Mitsubishi, IC Bus and Blue Bird. They offer an integrated approach to meeting customer needs — from sales of new and used vehicles to aftermarket parts, service and collision center operations plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental. Rush Enterprises' operations also provide vehicle upfitting, CNG fuel systems and vehicle telematics products. Additional information about Rush Enterprises' products and services is available at www.rushenterprises.com . Follow our news on Twitter at @rushtruckcenter and on Facebook at facebook.com/rushtruckcenters .

Contact:



Rush Enterprises, Inc., San Antonio

Steven L. Keller, 830-302-5226

kellers@rushenterprises.com