Surgery Partners, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) ("Surgery Partners" or the "Company"), a leading provider of surgical services, today announced that management will present at the following conferences:



Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Healthcare Conference

May 15, 2019

Presentation – 1:00pm ET (10:00am PT)

Las Vegas, NV

UBS Global Healthcare Conference

May 21, 2019

Presentation – 10:30am ET

New York, NY

RBC Capital Markets Healthcare Conference

May 22, 2019

Presentation – 9:00am ET

Interested investors and other parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the presentation by logging on to the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.surgerypartners.com. The on-line replay will be available immediately following the presentation and for the following 90 days.

To learn more about Surgery Partners, please visit the company's website at www.surgerypartners.com. Surgery Partners uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other materials information regarding Surgery Partners is routinely posted on the company's website and readily accessible.

About Surgery Partners

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Surgery Partners is a leading healthcare services company with a differentiated outpatient delivery model focused on providing high quality, cost effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians. Founded in 2004, Surgery Partners is one of the largest and fastest growing surgical services businesses in the country, with more than 180 locations in 31 states, including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, a diagnostic laboratory, multi-specialty physician practices and urgent care facilities. For additional information, visit www.surgerypartners.com.

Contact

Thomas F. Cowhey, Chief Financial Officer

Surgery Partners, Inc.

(615) 234-8940

IR@surgerypartners.com