Allied Announces Voting Results from the 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders

TORONTO, May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP) ("Allied") announced today the results of matters voted on at its annual and special meeting of unitholders held on May 9, 2019 (the "Meeting"). The voting results for each of the matters presented at the Meeting are outlined below.



There were 57 unitholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting holding 84,640,276 units, representing 77.58% of Allied's total issued and outstanding units.

1. Election of Trustees

Each of the nominees for election as trustees listed in Allied's management information circular dated April 5, 2019 were elected as trustees of Allied for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Management received proxies in respect of the election of trustees of Allied as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Gerald R. Connor 75,640,638 89.83 8,559,930 10.17 Lois Cormack 82,167,504 97.59 2,033,064 2.41 Gordon R. Cunningham 75,313,188 89.44 8,887,380 10.56 Michael R. Emory 79,651,265 94.60 4,549,303 5.40 James Griffiths 77,919,011 92.54 6,281,557 7.46 Margaret T. Nelligan 79,117,858 93.96 5,082,710 6.04 Peter Sharpe 82,500,366 97.98 1,700,202 2.02

2. Appointment of Auditor

Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed auditor of Allied until the next annual meeting of unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the trustees. Management received proxies in respect of the appointment of the auditor of Allied as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % 84,533,587 99.87 106,685 0.13

3. Approval of Amendment to Unit Option Plan

The ordinary resolutions authorizing the amendment of Allied's unit option plan were approved by a majority of votes cast by unitholders who voted in respect of the resolutions present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Management received proxies in respect of the approval of the amendment to the unit option plan as follows:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % 72,740,747 86.39 11,459,821 13.61

4. Amendment and Reconfirmation of Unitholder Rights Plan

The ordinary resolutions amending, reconfirming and approving the unitholder rights plan of Allied were approved by a majority of votes cast by unitholders who voted in respect of the resolutions present or represented by proxy at the meeting. Management received proxies in respect of the amendment, reconfirmation and approval of the unitholder rights plan as follows:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % 81,718,588 97.05 2,481,980 2.95

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Michael R. Emory

President and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 977-9002

memory@alliedreit.com