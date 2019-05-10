Allied Announces Voting Results from the 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders
TORONTO, May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP) ("Allied") announced today the results of matters voted on at its annual and special meeting of unitholders held on May 9, 2019 (the "Meeting"). The voting results for each of the matters presented at the Meeting are outlined below.
There were 57 unitholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting holding 84,640,276 units, representing 77.58% of Allied's total issued and outstanding units.
1. Election of Trustees
Each of the nominees for election as trustees listed in Allied's management information circular dated April 5, 2019 were elected as trustees of Allied for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Management received proxies in respect of the election of trustees of Allied as follows:
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|#
|%
|#
|%
|Gerald R. Connor
|75,640,638
|89.83
|8,559,930
|10.17
|Lois Cormack
|82,167,504
|97.59
|2,033,064
|2.41
|Gordon R. Cunningham
|75,313,188
|89.44
|8,887,380
|10.56
|Michael R. Emory
|79,651,265
|94.60
|4,549,303
|5.40
|James Griffiths
|77,919,011
|92.54
|6,281,557
|7.46
|Margaret T. Nelligan
|79,117,858
|93.96
|5,082,710
|6.04
|Peter Sharpe
|82,500,366
|97.98
|1,700,202
|2.02
2. Appointment of Auditor
Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed auditor of Allied until the next annual meeting of unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the trustees. Management received proxies in respect of the appointment of the auditor of Allied as follows:
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|#
|%
|#
|%
|84,533,587
|99.87
|106,685
|0.13
3. Approval of Amendment to Unit Option Plan
The ordinary resolutions authorizing the amendment of Allied's unit option plan were approved by a majority of votes cast by unitholders who voted in respect of the resolutions present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Management received proxies in respect of the approval of the amendment to the unit option plan as follows:
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|#
|%
|#
|%
|72,740,747
|86.39
|11,459,821
|13.61
4. Amendment and Reconfirmation of Unitholder Rights Plan
The ordinary resolutions amending, reconfirming and approving the unitholder rights plan of Allied were approved by a majority of votes cast by unitholders who voted in respect of the resolutions present or represented by proxy at the meeting. Management received proxies in respect of the amendment, reconfirmation and approval of the unitholder rights plan as follows:
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|#
|%
|#
|%
|81,718,588
|97.05
|2,481,980
|2.95
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Michael R. Emory
President and Chief Executive Officer
(416) 977-9002
memory@alliedreit.com
Cecilia C. Williams
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(416) 977-9002
cwilliams@alliedreit.com