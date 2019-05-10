Document Security Systems, Inc. Adds New Independent Director to Its Board of Directors

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS), ("DSS"), a leader in anti-counterfeit, authentication, and diversion protection technologies, today announced the naming of Mr. John "JT" Thatch to its Board of Directors, effective May 9, 2019.

Mr. Thatch is an accomplished professional and entrepreneur that has started, owned and operated several businesses in various industries that include service companies, retail, wholesale, education, finance, real estate management and technology. Currently, Mr. Thatch is Chief Executive Officer of Sharing Services Global Corporation, a publicly listed, diversified holding company specializing in the direct selling and marketing industry. He is a principal owner of Superior Wine & Spirits, a Florida-based company that imports, wholesales and distributes wine and liquor throughout the State. Mr. Thatch was Chief Executive Officer of Universal Education Strategies, Inc. from January 2009-January 2016, an organization consisting of six companies that specialized in the development and sales of educational products and services. From 2000-2007, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Onscreen Technologies, Inc., currently listed on NASDAQ as CUI Global, Inc., a global leader in the development of cutting-edge thermal management technologies for integrated LED technologies, circuits and superconductors. Mr. Thatch was responsible for all aspects of the company including board and shareholder communications, public reporting in compliance with Sarbanes-Oxley, structuring and managing the firm's financial operations, and expansion initiatives for all corporate products and services.

"We are very pleased that John has joined the DSS Board of Directors," stated Frank D. Heuszel, DSS' CEO and interim CFO. "We welcome his success and experience with the development and growth of both private and public companies and look forward to his valuable insights and contributions as a new member of our board," added Heuszel.

As a result of the appointment of Mr. Thatch to the Company's Board of Directors, the board is now comprised of at least 50% independent directors and DSS is back in compliance with the NYSE American LLC's continued listing standards set forth in Section 801(h) of the NYSE American LLC Company Guide.

