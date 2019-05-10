Marilyn De Mara Joins Guardian Capital Group Limited Board of Directors

TORONTO, May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital Group Limited announced today the election of Marilyn De Mara to its Board of Directors, effective May 10, 2019. The election took place at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, at which time each of the Company's current directors was re-elected for the ensuing year.



Ms. De Mara brings an unparalleled breadth of experience, which will inform and enhance the oversight of Guardian Capital Group's corporate objectives. Her 40-year career with KPMG LLP saw her achieve significant milestones. During her tenure as the first female operating Audit Partner at KPMG, she was involved in a variety of leadership roles across the firm both in the management capacity of the firm and in the oversight of active business practices. Under her leadership, KPMG built one of the most successful practices serving charitable organizations, foundations and non-profit organizations.

"We conducted an extensive search for someone who would further strengthen the Board and align with our corporate culture and core values," said George Mavroudis, Guardian's President and Chief Executive Officer. "After careful due diligence, we were extremely pleased to have Marilyn agree to join us. Marilyn will bring a seasoned, yet fresh approach to the evaluation and execution of our Company's corporate governance activities. Her perspective and acuity will undoubtedly support our goals, and we are excited about her participation."

Marilyn has extensive experience serving on many boards and committees. These have included the Granite Club and the World Wildlife Fund, along with KPMG Canada, KPMG Foundation, Toronto Zoo Foundation, Imagine Canada, Heart & Stroke Ontario, Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation, Bloorview Children's Hospital Foundation, Easter Seals, Havergal College, Canadian Children's Opera Chorus, and the Royal Life Saving Society.

Marilyn has a long history of volunteering with the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario in various capacities.

"It is my great pleasure to join the Guardian Capital Board of Directors. I am looking forward to using my experience in executive leadership roles, and extensive board and committee work, to make a positive impact on the firm," Ms. De Mara said.

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited is a diversified financial services company founded in 1962. Guardian provides institutional and private wealth investment management services; provides financial services to international investors; provides services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer, and insurance distribution network; and maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, and Guardian is currently celebrating 50 years as a listed company. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com .

For more information, please contact:

Angela Shim

Telephone: (416) 947-8009