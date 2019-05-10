Important Investor Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Class Action Lawsuits Against WellCare Health Plans, Inc., HFF, Inc., and Quantenna Communications, Inc.; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – WCG, HF, QTNA

NEW YORK, May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces class action lawsuits against WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG), HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF), Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTNA). The lawsuits seek equitable relief and/or damages on behalf of shareholders of WellCare, HFF, and Quantenna in connection with the sale of those respective companies.



WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

According to the lawsuit, Defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in a registration statement filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed sale of WellCare to Centene Corporation. Specifically, the complaint alleges the registration statement omitted material information concerning WellCare's, Centene's, and the combined company's financial projections, and the financial analyses performed by WellCare's financial advisor, Goldman Sachs. To learn more about the WellCare class action, please visit: WellCare Merger .

HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF)

According to the lawsuit, Defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in a registration statement filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed sale of HFF to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. Specifically, the complaint alleges the registration statement omitted material information concerning HFF's financial projections, the financial analyses performed by HFF's financial advisor, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, and the sales process leading up to the proposed transaction. To learn more about the HFF class action, please visit: HFF Merger .

Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTNA)

According to the lawsuit, Defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in a proxy statement filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed sale of Quantenna to ON Semiconductor Corporation. Specifically, the complaint alleges the proxy statement omitted material information concerning Quantenna's financial projections, and the financial analyses performed by Quantenna's financial advisor, Qatalyst Partners LP. To learn more about the Quantenna class action, please visit: Quantenna Merger .

