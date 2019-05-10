Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT)

NEW YORK, May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Kornit Digital Ltd. ("Kornit" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:KRNT). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/krnt.



The investigation concerns whether Kornit and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On May 7, 2019, Spruce Point Capital Management ("Spruce Point") published a report regarding Kornit, entitled "Teed Up And Printing Rebates." The Spruce Point report alleged, among other issues, that Kornit was "not adequately disclosing" the terms of Amazon price rebates; that there was "a discrepancy between reported Amazon revenues in Kornit's filings"; and that Kornit had engaged in "aggressive tactic[s]" with respect to reporting the cost of warrants granted to Amazon, "which the SEC questioned, and made [Kornit] restate results." On this news, Kornit's stock price fell $2.63 per share, or 9.35%, to close at $25.51 per share on May 7, 2019.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Kornit shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/krnt.

