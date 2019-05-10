ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS LP UNITHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger

WILMINGTON, Del., May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:



Do you own units of Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE: ANDX )?



Did you purchase any of your units prior to May 8, 2019?





Do you think the proposed merger is fair?





Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Andeavor Logistics LP ("Andeavor" or the "Company") (NYSE:ANDX) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company's entry into an agreement to merge to be acquired by MPLX LP ("MPLX") (NYSE:MPLX). Under the terms of the agreement, Andeavor unitholders will receive 1.135 common units of MPLX per each Andeavor unit owned. In addition, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) unitholders will receive 1.0328 units of MPLX for each unit of Andeavor owned.

If you own common stock of Andeavor and purchased any units before May 8, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: