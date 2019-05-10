Capital Senior Living Corporation to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 15, 2019

DALLAS, May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Senior Living Corporation (the "Company") (NYSE:CSU), one of the nation's largest operators of senior living communities, today announced that management will make a presentation regarding the Company at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Health Care Conference at The Encore in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 4:20 p.m. Pacific time.



The presentation is also being audio webcast live and can be accessed on the Internet at http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/baml/healthcare2019/id21216171927.cfm until August 13, 2019. In addition, the webcast will be available for replay through the Company's Investor Relations section on their website at www.capitalsenior.com for a period of 90 days after the date of the presentation.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation's largest operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company's 129 communities are home to nearly 12,000 residents across 23 states and provide compassionate, resident-centric service and care as well as engaging programming. Capital Senior Living offers seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place. For more information, visit www.capitalsenior.com or connect with the Company on Facebook.

Contact Carey P. Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer, at 972-770-5600 for more information.