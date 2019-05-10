EMCI, EFII, CHSP and BPL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

WILMINGTON, Del., May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



EMC Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: EMCI ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to EMCI's agreement to be acquired by Employers Mutual Casualty Company. Shareholders of EMCI will receive $36.00 in cash for each share of EMCI. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-emc-insurance-group-inc .

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: EFII ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Electronics For Imaging's agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Siris Capital Group, LLC for $37.00 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-electronics-for-imaging-inc .

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE: CHSP ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Chesapeake's agreement to be acquired by Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Shareholders of Chesapeake will receive $11.00 in cash and 0.628 shares of Park Hotels common stock for each share of Chesapeake. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-chesapeake-lodging-trust .

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE: BPL ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Buckeye's agreement to be acquired by IFM Investors. Unitholders of Buckeye will receive $41.50 in cash for each unit of Buckeye. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-buckeye-partners-lp .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. , with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: