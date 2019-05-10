SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Jumia Technologies AG
NEW YORK, May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Jumia Technologies AG ("Jumia" or "the Company") (NYSE:JMIA) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.
On May 9, 2019, Citron Research published a report accusing Jumia of failing to adequately disclose material information to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its Initial Public Offering. To obtain additional information, go to:
https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/jumia-technologies-ag-loss-form
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.
CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com