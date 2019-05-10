Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Notice of Flow Capital's First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
May 10, 2019 12:29pm   Comments
Share:

TORONTO, May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW) ("Flow Capital" and "Flow") today announced it will release its first quarter 2019 financial results after the markets close on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Mr. Alex Baluta, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Donnacha Rahill, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET the next day, Friday, May 17, 2019, to review the results. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
DATE: Friday, May 17, 2019
   
TIME: 8:00 AM Eastern Time
   
DIAL IN NUMBER: 866 521-4909 or 647 427-2311
   
TAPED REPLAY: 800 585-8367 or 416 621-4642 
   
REFERENCE NUMBER: 6985948

A recording of the call will be archived on the Company's website at www.flowcap.com/financials/.

About Flow Capital

Based in Toronto, Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses.  Learn more at www.flowcap.com.

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.:
Donnacha Rahill
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (416) 477-2601

Flow Capital.png

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga