IZEA Closes $10.0 Million Follow-On Common Stock Public Offering

Orlando, Florida, May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide , Inc. ("IZEA")(NASDAQ: IZEA ), operator of IZEAx®, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and publishers with influential content creators, today completed its previously announced underwritten public offering. In the offering, IZEA sold 14,285,714 shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of $10.0 million. The net proceeds, after the underwriting discounts, but before estimated expenses of the offering payable by IZEA, were approximately $9.4 million.



IZEA intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to finance its growth strategy, and the balance for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC served as sole book-running manager and National Securities Corporation served as co-manager of the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-230688), which became effective on May 8, 2019. A final prospectus was filed with the SEC on May 9, 2019, and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 350, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by telephone at 612-334-6300 or by email at prospectus@chlm.com .

Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP acted as counsel to IZEA in the public offering and Faegre Baker Daniels LLP represented the underwriters.

This shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About IZEA

IZEA operates IZEAx, the premier online marketplace that connects marketers with content creators. IZEAx automates influencer marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. IZEA influencers include everyday creators as well as celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive awareness.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "should" or other comparable terms, are based largely on IZEA's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IZEA's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates, failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA, and changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this press release will in fact occur.





Martin Smith IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Phone: 407-674-6911 Email: ir@izea.com