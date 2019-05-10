EMCI, EFII, ZAYO Urgent Investor Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders – EMCI, EFII, ZAYO

NEW YORK, May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI), Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII), and Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) in connection with the sale of these companies.



Shareholders of these companies are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EMCI)

The investigation concerns whether EMC and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of EMC to Employers Mutual Casualty Company for $36.00 per share. To learn more about the EMC investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: EMC Merger .



Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII)

The investigation concerns whether Electronics For Imaging and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of Electronics For Imaging to an affiliate of Siris Capital Group LLC for $37.00 per share. On April 17, 2019, Citigroup set a price target for Electronics for Imaging at $44.00 per share. To learn more about the Electronics For Imaging investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: Electronics For Imaging Merger.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO)

The investigation concerns whether Zayo and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of Zayo to affiliates of Digital Colony Partners and the EQT Infrastructure IV fund for $35.00 per share. On September 4, 2018, Jefferies Financial Group set a price target for Zayo at $49.00 per share. To learn more about the Zayo investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: Zayo Merger .

