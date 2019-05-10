Market Overview

Omnimax Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Investor Call Information

Globe Newswire  
May 10, 2019 11:20am   Comments
NORCROSS, Ga., May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OmniMax Holdings, Inc. announced today that it will host an investor conference call regarding its first quarter 2019 financial results at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Existing bond holders, qualified institutional investors and securities analysts can obtain dial-in information upon registration at the OmniMax Investor Relations website at http://www.omnimax.com/investor-relations.

Contact Information

OmniMax Holdings, Inc.
Mary S. Cullin, 770-449-7066
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Email: mcullin@omnimax.com

