TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Election of Directors
KING CITY, Ontario, May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWC Enterprises Limited (TSX:TWC) ("TWC") announced that the nine nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 8, 2019 in Milton, Ontario were each elected as directors of ClubLink. The vote was by single ballot. Detailed results of the vote received by proxy are set out below.
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Fraser R. Berrill
|24,649,996
|99.99
|330
|0.01
|Patrick S. Brigham
|24,650,088
|99.99
|238
|0.01
|Paul D. Campbell
|24,650,106
|99.99
|220
|0.01
|John Lokker
|24,650,088
|99.99
|238
|0.01
|Samuel J. B. Pollock
|24,650,106
|99.99
|220
|0.01
|Angela Sahi
|23,652,016
|95.95
|998,310
|4.05
|K. Rai Sahi
|24,648,392
|99.99
|1,934
|0.01
|Donald W. Turple
|24,649,996
|99.99
|330
|0.01
|Jack D. Winberg
|24,650,088
|99.99
|238
|0.01
Corporate Profile
TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, "ClubLink One Membership More Golf." TWC is Canada's largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs with 53.5 18-hole equivalent championship and 3.5 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including one managed property) at 41 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.
For further information please contact:
Andrew Tamlin
Chief Financial Officer
15675 Dufferin Street
King City, Ontario L7B 1K5
Tel: 905-841-5372 Fax: 905-841-8488
atamlin@clublink.ca