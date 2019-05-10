TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Election of Directors

KING CITY, Ontario, May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWC Enterprises Limited (TSX:TWC) ("TWC") announced that the nine nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 8, 2019 in Milton, Ontario were each elected as directors of ClubLink. The vote was by single ballot. Detailed results of the vote received by proxy are set out below.



Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Fraser R. Berrill 24,649,996 99.99 330 0.01 Patrick S. Brigham 24,650,088 99.99 238 0.01 Paul D. Campbell 24,650,106 99.99 220 0.01 John Lokker 24,650,088 99.99 238 0.01 Samuel J. B. Pollock 24,650,106 99.99 220 0.01 Angela Sahi 23,652,016 95.95 998,310 4.05 K. Rai Sahi 24,648,392 99.99 1,934 0.01 Donald W. Turple 24,649,996 99.99 330 0.01 Jack D. Winberg 24,650,088 99.99 238 0.01

Corporate Profile

TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, "ClubLink One Membership More Golf." TWC is Canada's largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs with 53.5 18-hole equivalent championship and 3.5 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including one managed property) at 41 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.

