Family Office Exchange Augments Family Business Expertise with Strategic New Hire

CHICAGO, May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Family Office Exchange (FOX), the industry-leading membership organization for families, family office executives, and trusted advisors, announced today that Glen W. Johnson is joining the organization as Market Leader for Family Business and Office Executives.



In his role, he will help address the needs of Business Owners and Family Office Executives by bringing members knowledge, education, and networking opportunities with their closest peers. Johnson will also lead all aspects of Family Office Councils at FOX and be responsible for continuing to deliver an exceptional member experience.

"Glen was a FOX member for many years and an active participant in our Multi-Family Office Council," said Alexandre Monnier, President of FOX. "Glen brings knowledge and insights from his work with family business owners and executives that will add great value to our members."

Johnson has over 30 years of experience, first as an attorney and then as a wealth advisor, eventually founding Mirador Family Wealth Advisors – the multi-family office for Fifth Third Bank. He has worked with business owners and their office executives across all stages of their business life cycle. He writes and speaks nationally, focusing on family and business governance and the unique challenges faced during the sale and transition of closely held businesses.

He earned a Bachelor of Sciences degree in Education from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, MI and a Juris Doctorate degree from Wayne State University Law School in Detroit, MI.

Johnson is a passionate supporter of cultural organizations and groups seeking to enhance the lives of youth. He has served as a board member and advisor of various local and regional boards including The Michigan Theatre, Meijer Gardens Sculpture Park, The Boys and Girls Club of Detroit, and the Grand Rapids Community Foundation.

About FOX

Family Office Exchange (FOX) was the first and continues to be the industry-leading membership organization that brings together families, family office executives, and trusted advisors to build a community focused on networking, continuous learning, and objective guidance. The community includes over 8,000 family leaders and sophisticated advisors from 500 organizations in 27 countries who utilize FOX's resources. FOX is headquartered in Chicago with offices in New York, San Francisco, and Madrid. For more information about FOX email us at info@familyoffice.com or visit www.familyoffice.com .

Media contact

Melissa Hulver

press@familyoffice.com

1-312-327-1200