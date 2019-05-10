Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Promotions of Mark Esquivel and Gus Petropoulos

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE-PKE) announced the promotion of Mark Esquivel to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company and the promotion of Constantine ("Gus") Petropoulos to the position of Senior Vice President and General Counsel of the Company. Mark and Gus will continue to report to Brian Shore, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Park Electrochemical Corp.



Mark Esquivel has been Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company since December 5, 2018 and served as Senior Vice President--Aerospace of the Company from October 2017 to December 2018, Vice President--Aerospace of the Company from April 2015 to October 2017, Vice President of Aerospace Composite Parts of Park Aerospace Technologies Corp. from March 2012 to April 2015 and President of Park Aerospace Technologies Corp. from June 2010 to March 2012. From September 2008 to June 2010, Mark was Vice President and General Manager of Neltec, Inc., which was Park's high-technology circuitry materials business unit located in Tempe, Arizona. He served as Manufacturing Manager of Neltec from August 2004 to September 2008 and as Materials Manager from February 2001 to August 2004. Mark received a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Management from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona.

Gus Petropoulos has been Vice President and General Counsel of the Company since September 4, 2014. Prior to joining the Company, he had been Managing Attorney, Strategic Matters for Scientific Games Corporation in New York City since November 2011. From September 2007 to October 2011, he was Senior Corporate Counsel, Finance & Strategic Development, at Coca-Cola HBC SA in Attica, Greece; and from October 2002 to September 2007 he was a senior associate attorney at Latham & Watkins in New York City. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Government from Saint Lawrence University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and a Certificate of Study in Business and Public Policy from The Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

Park Electrochemical Corp. is an Aerospace Company which develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park's advanced composite materials include film adhesives (undergoing qualification) and lightning strike materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park's advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as "drones"), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park's advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park's composite parts and structures (which include Park's patented composite Sigma Strut and Alpha Strut product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park's objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

