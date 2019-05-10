NetworkNewsWire to Serve as Media and Platinum Sponsor for B. Riley FBR's 20th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

NEW YORK, May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, will serve as a Media and Platinum Sponsor for the 20th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference. The event will be held May 22-23, 2019 at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel, which is nestled in the heart of Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, CA at the crossroads of Wilshire and Santa Monica Boulevards.



The two-day, invitation only conference is a premier investment and networking event which brings together public and private companies with institutional investors, high-net worth individuals and corporate clients. B. Riley FBR, Inc., a leading full service investment bank and wholly-owned subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY), has been hosting its institutional investor conference for two decades, expanding it year over year.

This year's conference will feature numerous networking opportunities surrounding a full schedule of breakout sessions which include company presentations and fireside chats, as well as a dedicated track focused on a Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") program offering investors a unique opportunity in the SBIC space. Additionally, the event will host a panel presentation discussing Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ("SPAC") and the current state of the SPAC market. Aligning with the firm's recent growth, the conference is expected to drive record attendance with more than 300 public and private companies across a broad range of sectors and more than 1,200 institutional clients.

NNW will leverage its powerful financial news and content distribution network to broaden industry chatter arising from the conference and elevate the presence of each of the participating companies via a full array of specialized corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of professional writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve companies and industry leaders seeking to be at the forefront of business development and its rapidly evolving landscape.

"We are very excited to serve as a Media and Platinum Sponsor for B. Riley FBR's 20th Annual Institutional Investor Conference," said Jonathan Keim, Communications Director of NetworkNewsWire. "NNW will have multiple team members at this premier event to exhibit, provide on-site coverage, and share our expertise with attendees."

NetworkNewsWire will be raising the visibility of the B. Riley FBR conference by providing and distributing wire-grade press releases, reaching out to journalists directly, and writing summaries on each participating company. Professionally written articles will be distributed via NNW's 5,000-plus outlet syndication network and reach growing social media audiences via InvestorBrandNetwork .

"Consistent with our growth, this year's investor conference is slated to be our biggest to date," said Andy Moore, CEO of B. Riley FBR. "This event has not only expanded, but each year we strive to enhance the attendee experience overall and provide greater opportunities to companies and investors. We are pleased to be working with the impressive team at NetworkNewsWire to bring wider exposure to our participating companies this year."

Additionally, in partnership with the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation, the firm will host the 10th Annual "Big Fighters, Big Cause" Charity Boxing Night on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. For the past decade, this riveting event has been held during B. Riley FBR's conferences and features boxing matches, A-list celebrities, and a unique networking and philanthropic opportunity for conference attendees.

To learn more about the 20th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference, as well as available sponsorship opportunities, visit www.brileyfbr.com/investorconference .

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime . As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge. For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com .

