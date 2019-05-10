Everest Medicines Appoints Wende Chen as Chief Commercial Officer

SHANGHAI, China and NEW YORK, May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everest Medicines, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Greater China and other parts of Asia, today announced the appointment of pharmaceutical industry veteran Wende Chen as its Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Chen will also serve as an operating partner for CBC Group, formerly known as C-Bridge Capital, the company's founding investor.



In his new role, Mr. Chen will establish and execute commercialization strategies and plans across Everest Medicines' portfolio of therapeutic products. He will lead all aspects of global sales, channel and alliance strategies and manage commercial partnerships and opportunities.

"We are delighted to welcome Wende to the team during this key period in Everest Medicines rapid growth," said Sean Cao, interim CEO of Everest Medicines. "He brings a deep knowledge of commercial operations including market access, corporate affairs, and product launches. Bringing on board an executive of his caliber is a critical milestone for the company as we advance our product portfolio through the later stages of clinical development toward registration in China and other Asian markets."

"I am very excited about the opportunity to join Everest Medicines, which in a period of under two years has built an impressive portfolio of late stage therapeutic products that will address high unmet needs in China and other Asian markets," said Mr. Chen. "I look forward to working with the highly experienced management team as the Company gears up for its anticipated first product approval in China."

Mr. Chen brings over 18 years of leadership experience in the global pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Most recently, Mr. Chen served as the Vice President of Corporate Affairs , Market Access and Channel Management at Roche Pharma China, where he led efforts to improve patient access to Roche products and successfully achieved national reimbursement drug listing for Herceptin, MabThera, Avastin, Tarceva, and Zelboraf in the past two years. He also played an instrumental role in several key strategic initiatives, such as using Direct-To-Patient specialty pharmacies to secure Roche product supply in the China market and launching the first market access curriculum and learning and development system in the pharmaceutical industry in China. Earlier in his career, he served as national sales director for Pfizer China, where in nine years he successfully grew sales from 50M USD to 750M USD and launched several new products that achieved the largest market share in their relevant therapeutic areas in China. He also previously served as senior vice president at AstraZeneca, where he led commercial operations for the cardiovascular and metabolic, gastric intestinal and anesthesia, and oncology business units. Mr. Chen holds an Executive Masters of Business Administration from Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and a Bachelor's degree in Medical Clinic from Bengbu Medical College.

About Everest Medicines

Everest is a CBC Group-backed biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Greater China and other Asian markets. The management team of Everest has deep expertise and an extensive track record of high-quality clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations both in China and with leading global pharmaceutical companies. For more information, please visit its website at www.everestmedicines.com .

About CBC Group

CBC Group, formerly known as C-Bridge Capital, is a healthcare dedicated private equity firm, focused on growth and late stage, early stage and incubation opportunities across the healthcare industry. CBC Group is committed to supporting the commercialization of cutting-edge technologies and companies that fulfil unmet medical needs, thus continuously improving the standard and quality of care for patients. For more information, please visit http://www.cbridgecap.com/#/indexEng .



