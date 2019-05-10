Polar Power to Host First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET

GARDENA, Calif., May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA), a global provider of prime, backup and solar hybrid power solutions, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss its results for the three months ended on March 31, 2019. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



Polar Power CEO Arthur Sams, CFO Luis Zavala and COO Raj Masina will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Wednesday May 15, 2019

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET, 7:00 a.m. PT

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-458-4121

International dial-in number: 1-323-794-2093

Conference ID: 1500529

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Integra Investor Relations at 415-233-7094.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=134601 and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.polarpower.com .

A replay of the conference call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time through May 22, 2019.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 1500529

Polar Power, Inc. To Participate in the 4th Annual Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference in New York City on May 14th, 2019

In addition, Polar Power has been invited to participate at the 4th Annual Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference on May 14, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. Polar Power's CEO, Arthur Sams and COO, Rajesh Masina, will host one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

About Polar Power, Inc.

Gardena, California-based Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA), designs, manufactures and sells direct current, or DC, power systems, lithium battery powered hybrid solar systems for applications in the telecommunications market and, in other markets, including military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power and uninterruptable power supply. Within the telecommunications market, Polar's systems provide reliable and low-cost energy for applications for off-grid and bad-grid applications with critical power needs that cannot be without power in the event of utility grid failure. For more information, please visit www.polarpower.com .

Media and Investor Relations:

Integra Investor Relations

Shawn M. Severson

+1 (415) 226-7747

shawn@integra-ir.com