Ambarella to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June

Globe Newswire  
May 10, 2019 9:00am   Comments
SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc., (NASDAQ:AMBA), a leading developer of low-power and high-resolution human and computer vision solutions, today announced Fermi Wang, CEO, and Casey Eichler, CFO, will be presenting at two investor conferences in June.

  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Technology Conference
    • The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco
    • Wednesday, June 5th, "fireside chat" presentation 11:45am-12:25pm PST
       
  • Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference
    • InterContinental Hotel, Boston
    • Monday, June 10th, "fireside chat" presentation 11:30am-12:00pm EST

Both presentations will be webcast on the Investor events page of Ambarella's website at http://investor.ambarella.com/events.cfm.  A replay will be available on the website for 90 days.

About Ambarella

Ambarella's products are used in a wide variety of human and computer vision applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and robotic applications.  Ambarella's low-power SoCs offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image processing, and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent cameras to extract valuable data from high-resolution video streams.  For more information, please visit, www.ambarella.com.

Contact:
Louis Gerhardy
Corporate Development & Investor Relations
408-636-2310
lgerhardy@ambarella.com

