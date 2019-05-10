Ambarella to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc., (NASDAQ:AMBA), a leading developer of low-power and high-resolution human and computer vision solutions, today announced Fermi Wang, CEO, and Casey Eichler, CFO, will be presenting at two investor conferences in June.



Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Technology Conference

The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco Wednesday, June 5 th , "fireside chat" presentation 11:45am-12:25pm PST



Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference

InterContinental Hotel, Boston Monday, June 10 th , "fireside chat" presentation 11:30am-12:00pm EST



Both presentations will be webcast on the Investor events page of Ambarella's website at http://investor.ambarella.com/events.cfm . A replay will be available on the website for 90 days.

About Ambarella

Ambarella's products are used in a wide variety of human and computer vision applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and robotic applications. Ambarella's low-power SoCs offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image processing, and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent cameras to extract valuable data from high-resolution video streams. For more information, please visit, www.ambarella.com .