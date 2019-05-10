CDW to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 47th Annual Technology, Media & Communications Conference

Lincolnshire, Ill., May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW), a leading provider of technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare, announced today that Collin B. Kebo, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a question and answer session at the J.P. Morgan 47th Annual Technology, Media and Communications Conference to be held at the Westin Boston Waterfront in Boston, Massachusetts on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 8:40 am ET/7:40 am CT. The session will be webcast live on http://investor.cdw.com . An archived copy of the webcast will be available for 180 days on the same website.



About CDW

CDW is a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare organizations in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company with multi-national capabilities, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs more than 9,000 coworkers. For the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2019, the company generated Net sales over $16 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com .

