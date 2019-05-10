TopBuild to Present at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference Tuesday, May 14 at 1:05 p.m.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry, announced that John Peterson, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference on Tuesday, May 14, 2018 at 1:05 p.m. Eastern time.

The 35-minute presentation will be webcast. To listen to the live webcast select the "Presentations" link on the Investor Relations section of TopBuild's website at www.topbuild.com. A replay of the webcast will be available one hour after the presentation ends.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. We provide insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam®, which has over 200 branches, and through Service Partners® which distributes insulation and building material products from over 75 branches. We leverage our national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on our local market presence to forge strong relationships with our customers. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

