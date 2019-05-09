Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) and Encourages Nabriva Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) securities between November 1, 2018 and April 30, 2019 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until July 8, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the company's manufacturers failed to meet good manufacturing practices; (2) these manufacturers would be subject to inspections by the FDA in connection with the company's NDA; (3) as a result of the manufacturing deficiencies, the company's NDA for CONTEPO was unlikely to be approved by the FDA; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

