Houston Wire & Cable Company Changing Earnings Call Time

HOUSTON, May 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to concerns of inclement weather in the Houston area, Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) has changed the time of their First Quarter 2019 conference call on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. C.T. to 2:00 p.m. C.T.



Date: Friday, May 10, 2019

Time: 2:00 p.m. C.T.



A live audio web cast of the call will be available at http://ir.houwire.com.

Live call dial-in numbers are as follow:

Toll-Free: (800) 936-7954

International: (720) 545-0048

Conference ID #3298124

Approximately two hours after the completion of the live call, a telephone replay will be available until May 17, 2019. Interested parties should use the following replay phone numbers:



Replay, Toll-Free: 855-859-2056

Replay, Toll: 404-537-3406

Conference ID #3298124

