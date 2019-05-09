Airboss Announces Election of Directors

NEWMARKET, Ontario, May 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX:BOS) (the "Company"), announced today that the nominees listed in the April 9, 2019 Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular of the Company were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General and Special Meeting held earlier today in Aurora, Ontario (the "Meeting"). Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors and the appointment of auditors are set out below.



Election of Directors

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Robert L. Hagerman 10,105,857 81.63 2,273,652 18.37 Mary Matthews 10,104,557 81.62 2,274,952 18.38 Robert McLeish 10,094,405 81.54 2,285,104 18.46 Brian A. Robbins 10,101,844 81.60 2,277,665 18.40 P. Grenville Schoch 11,062,028 89.36 1,317,481 10.64 Alan J. Watson 11,047,536 89.24 1,331,973 10.76

Appointment of KPMG LLP as Auditors

Total Votes Percentage of Votes Cast Votes For 12,966,427 99.91 Votes Withheld 11,758 0.09

Contact: Lisa Swartzman, President or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.