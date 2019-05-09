Market Overview

Airboss Announces Election of Directors

Globe Newswire  
May 09, 2019 6:13pm   Comments
NEWMARKET, Ontario, May 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX:BOS) (the "Company"), announced today that the nominees listed in the April 9, 2019 Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular of the Company were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General and Special Meeting held earlier today in Aurora, Ontario (the "Meeting").  Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors and the appointment of auditors are set out below.

Election of Directors

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
Robert L. Hagerman 10,105,857 81.63 2,273,652 18.37
Mary Matthews 10,104,557 81.62 2,274,952 18.38
Robert McLeish 10,094,405 81.54 2,285,104 18.46
Brian A. Robbins 10,101,844 81.60 2,277,665 18.40
P. Grenville Schoch 11,062,028 89.36 1,317,481 10.64
Alan J. Watson 11,047,536 89.24 1,331,973 10.76

Appointment of KPMG LLP as Auditors

  Total Votes Percentage of Votes Cast
Votes For 12,966,427 99.91
Votes Withheld 11,758 0.09

Contact: Lisa Swartzman, President or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.

AirBoss of America Corp. is a group of complementary businesses using compounding technology and engineering expertise to create value for its customers. With a capacity to process approximately 400 million turn pounds of rubber annually, AirBoss Rubber Solutions is one of North America's largest custom rubber compounding companies and a leading supplier of essential calendered and extruded products for a broad range of applications. AirBoss Engineered Products is a world leader in the supply of life saving products for the military and a leading supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market. The Company's shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS. Visit www.airbossofamerica.com.

