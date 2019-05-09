United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Increase

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) ("United"), reported that its Board of Directors approved an increase of its regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.17 per common share. The dividend is payable July 5, 2019 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2019. This represents a 13% increase over the quarterly dividend a year ago.



About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) is a bank holding company headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia, with executive offices in Greenville, South Carolina. The company is one of the southeast region's largest full-service financial institutions with $12.7 billion in assets, and 149 offices in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee which operate as United Community Bank, the company's bank subsidiary. The bank specializes in personalized community banking services for individuals, small businesses and corporations. Services include a full range of consumer and commercial banking products, including mortgage, advisory, and treasury management. Respected national research firms consistently recognize United Community Bank for outstanding customer service. For five consecutive years, J.D. Power has ranked United Community Bank first in customer satisfaction in the Southeast. In 2019, for the sixth consecutive year, Forbes magazine included United on its list of the 100 Best Banks in America, and for the first time included United on its list of The World's Best Banks. Additional information about the company and the bank can be found at www.ucbi.com.

For more information:

Jefferson Harralson

Chief Financial Officer

(864) 240-6208

Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com