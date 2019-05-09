Acadian Timber Corp. Announces Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acadian Timber Corp. (TSX:ADN) ("Acadian Timber" or the "Company") announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the votes by proxy for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders today in Toronto are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld

% Withheld Phil Brown 10,220,521 97.97% 212,222 2.03% Reid Carter 10,386,982 99.56% 45,761 0.44% Malcolm Cockwell 10,214,006 97.90% 218,737 2.10% Karen Oldfield 10,377,530 99.47% 55,213 0.53% Bruce Robertson 10,223,246 97.99% 209,497 2.01% Ben Vaughan 10,352,297 99.23% 80,446 0.77%

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. is a leading supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S. With a total of 2.4 million acres of land under management, Acadian is one of the largest timberland operators in New Brunswick and Maine.

Acadian owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine, and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick. Acadian's products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood and biomass by-products, sold to approximately 90 regional customers.

Acadian's business strategy is to maximize cash flows from its existing timberland assets while growing our business by acquiring assets on a value basis and utilizing our operations-oriented approach to drive improved performance.

Acadian's shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ADN.