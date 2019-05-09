SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. – SIRI

NEW YORK, May 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. ("Sirius" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SIRI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Sirius and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 24, 2019, Sirius reported first-quarter financial and operating results that fell short of analyst expectations, including net income of $162 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to $289 million, or $0.06 per share for the same period in the prior year. Sirius attributed the drop in quarterly earnings, in part, to approximately $76 million of acquisition and other costs related to its acquisition of Pandora Media, Inc. On this news, Sirius's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on April 24, 2019, damaging investors.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com



