Martin Marietta Declares Milestone 100th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

RALEIGH, N.C., May 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. This dividend, which represents a cash dividend of $1.92 per share on an annualized basis, is payable on June 28, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 3, 2019. This marks Martin Marietta's 100th successive quarterly cash dividend since becoming a public company in 1994.



Ward Nye, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are proud to have reached this milestone. Martin Marietta has remained profitable for each of its 25 years as a public company and we have never reduced our dividend. Since February 1994, the Company has returned over $1.4 billion to shareholders through meaningful and sustainable dividends as part of our long-standing and balanced capital allocation priorities. We are grateful for the trust and confidence our shareholders have placed with Martin Marietta."

Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, is an American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials, including aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete and asphalt. Through a network of operations spanning 27 states, Canada and the Bahamas, dedicated Martin Marietta teams supply the resources for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive. Martin Marietta's Magnesia Specialties business provides a full range of magnesium oxide, magnesium hydroxide and dolomitic lime products. For more information, visit www.martinmarietta.com or www.magnesiaspecialties.com .

Investor Contact:

Suzanne Osberg

Vice President, Investor Relations

(919) 783-4691

Suzanne.Osberg@martinmarietta.com

MLM-D