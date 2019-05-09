Market Overview

Grace to Participate in Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference 2019

Globe Newswire  
May 09, 2019 3:36pm   Comments
COLUMBIA, Md., May 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) today announced that Hudson La Force, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Dockman, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Jeremy Rohen, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development will attend the Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference 2019 in New York on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

The Investor Presentation related to this conference can be accessed at http://investor.grace.com on the day of the conference.

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace is a leading global supplier of catalysts and engineered materials. The company's two industry-leading business segments—Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 3,900 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 70 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com.

