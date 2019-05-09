Onex Increases Dividend

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, May 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation (TSX:ONEX) today announced its Board of Directors has approved a 14% increase in the quarterly dividend to C$0.10 per Subordinate Voting Share, reflecting the Company's continued growth and ongoing commitment to its shareholders. This follows similar increases to the dividend in the previous six years. The increased dividend is payable on July 31, 2019 to shareholders of record on July 10, 2019.



