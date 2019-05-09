Market Overview

Onex Increases Dividend

Globe Newswire  
May 09, 2019 3:30pm   Comments
All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated 

TORONTO, May 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation (TSX:ONEX) today announced its Board of Directors has approved a 14% increase in the quarterly dividend to C$0.10 per Subordinate Voting Share, reflecting the Company's continued growth and ongoing commitment to its shareholders. This follows similar increases to the dividend in the previous six years.  The increased dividend is payable on July 31, 2019 to shareholders of record on July 10, 2019.

For further information:
Emilie Blouin
Director, Investor Relations
Tel: +1.416.362.7711

Onex Website:  www.onex.com

Onex Logo - Mavis Release.png

