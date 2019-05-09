Block & Leviton LLP Reminds Shareholders That It Has Filed A Securities Class Action Against Care.com And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

BOSTON, May 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a Boston based securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, reminds shareholders that it has filed a securities fraud class action against Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) and certain of its officers alleging violations of the federal securities laws.



The Complaint, filed in the United States District Court, District of Massachusetts (Boston), located at 1 Courthouse Way, Boston, Massachusetts, and captioned Toussaint v. Care.com, Inc., et al., No. 19-cv-10628, alleges that between March 27, 2015 and April 1, 2019 (the "Class Period"), Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, with respect to the manner in which the Company vets the caregivers and day-care providers listed on its website. The Hon. Mark L. Wolf is the judge assigned to the case.

If you purchased Care.com shares during the Class Period and wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 3, 2019. As a member of the class, you may seek to file a motion to serve as a lead plaintiff or take no action and remain an absent class member. If you wish to become involved in the litigation or have questions about your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney Dan DeMaria at (617) 398-5660, by email at dan@blockesq.com , or by visiting http://shareholder.law/care .

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT: