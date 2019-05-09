RefleXion Achieves Key Milestone with Grand Opening of Manufacturing Facility

HAYWARD, Calif., May 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RefleXion Medical , a biotargeting oncology company using each cancer's unique biology as a means to destroy it, today announced the opening of its new manufacturing facility at its headquarters in Hayward, Calif.



The 50,000 square-foot facility includes six state-of-the-art linear accelerator testing vaults for the innovative RefleXion machine and will house manufacturing, quality control, and a customer education center with a radiation oncology suite for clinical training.

"The opening of this facility is a significant milestone on the path toward commercialization and brings us one step closer to achieving our mission of radically expanding options for patients with all stages of cancer, particularly those with stage 4 disease," said Todd Powell, president and CEO of RefleXion. "We are honored to partner with the City of Hayward to contribute to the success of this economically vibrant community."

"With Hayward's expanding high-tech region, RefleXion's new manufacturing facility is an opportune addition and we welcome their investment in our city and the new jobs this will create for Hayward," said Mayor Barbara Halliday.

The new facility, which is the third building on the company's campus, took 11 months to complete and required over 12 million pounds of concrete.

In conjunction with the City of Hayward, RefleXion will hold an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 22*.

RefleXion's biology-guided radiotherapy ( BgRT ) platform** is the first to utilize the cancer itself to guide radiation delivery, even in tumors that are moving. The patented technology uses positron emission tomography (PET), the gold standard in cancer staging, one day enabling multiple tumors to continuously signal their location during treatment. PET uses a tracer drug that is accumulated by the tumors and produces emissions illuminating their locations. The RefleXion machine detects the emissions and immediately sends beamlets of radiation directly to the tumor to destroy it.

About RefleXion Medical

RefleXion Medical , founded in 2009, is a privately-held pre-commercial company developing the first BgRT platform that will drive a new paradigm in cancer care. RefleXion is the recipient of two 2018 Business Innovation Awards in Life Sciences, one from the City of Hayward and one from the East Bay Economic Development Alliance.