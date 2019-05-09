First Team Strengthens San Diego Base with 300 Agents in New Acquisition

Carlsbad, CA, May 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Southern California's #1 Independent Brokerage continues to create a bigger foothold in San Diego, local brokerages are presented with an unrivaled opportunity to grow their business and join the team.



First Team has served as a beacon of success for real estate specialists in Southern California, becoming the fastest growing brokerage in San Diego County. Just this year alone, prominent San Diego real estate groups such as Sea Coast Exclusive Properties and Sand & Sea Investments have joined the First Team family in order to strengthen the resources available to their agents and to their community. Now, founder and broker of Premiere RE Group George Piner is joining the family.



"Our family values perfectly align with First Team's sense of community and core values," explained George Piner. "I have made a commitment to take care of my agents, and this acquisition will provide them with the systems, tools, resources, infrastructure, and personnel that First Team is so well known for." With over 22 years in the industry and with 300 agents in his company, George will be able to provide his agents with an overabundance of marketing resources and strategic luxury partnerships that will be instrumental in giving them a higher level of branding.



With about $400 million in sales volume, Premiere RE Group has successfully navigated the San Diego market, aligning with First Team's $5.4 billion1 earned just last year. "Supporting community development and growth across San Diego County has been our focus," stated President of First Team Michael Mahon, "and Premiere RE Group will help us to care for those in the community, developing resources for a brighter future for all to share." The brokerage's development continues to expand: with over 2,200 real estate professionals already throughout Southern California, First Team now has over 460 agents specifically serving the San Diego area—just from its acquisitions this year to date.



"This acquisition," explained First Team founder and CEO Cameron Merage, "further embeds us in the San Diego market as the dominant brokerage. When two companies come together with the same values of ethics, service, and family culture, the community benefits from it." First Team continues to lead the real estate industry to more customer-based, family-oriented values. As an independent brokerage, First Team enacts their goal of making a difference in the communities they call home by welcoming other firms like Premiere RE Group into a promising bond that will grow exponentially in volume and in community involvement.

Broker owners from Realty Executives Carlsbad, Realty Experts, and Premiere Properties- Steve Jackson, Joe Cobb, George Piner, and President of First Team Michael Mahon with Vice President of First Team Rich Casto join together to expand services to San Diego county.













1 TrendGraphix

