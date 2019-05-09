SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of EMC Insurance Group Inc. to Employers Mutual Casualty Company is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, May 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All Persons or Entities who purchased EMC Insurance Group Inc. ("EMCI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:EMCI) stock prior to May 9, 2019 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of EMCI to Employers Mutual Casualty Company ("EMCC"). Under the terms of the transaction, EMCC will acquire all remaining shares of EMCI it does not currently own for $36.00 per share. EMCC currently owns 55% of EMCI's outstanding shares. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/emc-insurance-group-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The EMCI merger investigation concerns whether the Board of EMCI breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether EMCC is underpaying for EMCI shares, thus unlawfully harming EMCI shareholders.

The EMCI merger investigation concerns whether the Board of EMCI breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether EMCC is underpaying for EMCI shares, thus unlawfully harming EMCI shareholders.

