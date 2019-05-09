EVO Payments to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ATLANTA, May 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) ("EVO"), a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, today announced it will participate in the following investor conferences:



May 16, 2019, James G. Kelly, Chief Executive Officer will present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, Massachusetts at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

May 21, 2019, Kevin M. Hodges, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum in New York, New York at 2:05 p.m. EDT.

May 30, 2019, Kevin M. Hodges, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings at the Cowen 47 th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in New York, New York.

Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in New York, New York. June 5, 2019, Kevin M. Hodges, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the William Blair 2019 Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, Illinois at 4:00 p.m. CDT / 5:00 p.m. EDT.

June 6, 2019, James G. Kelly, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Baird 2019 Global Consumer Technology & Services Conference in New York, New York at 1:25 p.m. EDT.

Individuals may listen to live webcasts of the presentations from the conferences from the investor relations section of the company's website at https://investor.evopayments.com . Recordings of the presentations will be archived on the site following the event.

About EVO Payments Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across North America and Europe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the markets it serves.