Proofpoint Joins the National Cyber Security Alliance Board of Directors

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc., (NASDAQ:PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced its National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) Board of Directors membership, demonstrating a continued commitment to safeguard organizations worldwide from sophisticated people-centric cyberattacks and prioritize security awareness training for a safer internet.



"Rather than targeting traditional IT infrastructure, cybercriminals are now focusing their attacks on people—and the risks have never been more serious," said Ryan Kalember, executive vice president of Cybersecurity Strategy for Proofpoint. "Our people-centric approach to cybersecurity innovation and education closely aligns with the NCSA's mission to educate and empower our global society to use the internet safely and securely. We are honored to help the NCSA advance these critical initiatives."

Founded in 2001, NCSA is a nonprofit, public-private partnership that works continuously to promote cybersecurity awareness through broad-reaching education efforts. The organization is dedicated to creating a strong culture of cybersecurity by educating users about online safety, security, and privacy at home, work, and school.

As a board member, Proofpoint will work with the NCSA to continue creating and implementing education efforts to spotlight cybersecurity best practices in the workplace and at home. Ryan Kalember will represent Proofpoint on the board.

To learn more about the evolving threat landscape and how organizations can take a proactive people-centric security approach, please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/company/about . For more information on the National Cyber Security Alliance, please visit: https://staysafeonline.org/ .

