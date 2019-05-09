Biometric ID Solutions Provider BIO-key Int'l to Host Q1'19 Investor Call on Thursday, May 16th at 10 am ET

WALL, N.J., May 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BKYI), an innovative provider of biometric software and hardware solutions for secure and convenient user authentication, will host a conference call to review its first quarter 2019 (Q1'19) results and outlook on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. ET. Results will be issued on Wednesday, May 15th, after the market closes.



Participating on the call will be Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO, Cecilia Welch, Chief Financial Officer and Fred Corsentino, Chief Revenue Officer.

Call Dial In #: 1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 International Live Webcast / Replay: Q1'19 Webcast & Replay– Available for 30 days. Audio Replay: 1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int'l; code 10131570

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.bio-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric solutions that enable convenient and secure access to information and high-stakes transactions. We offer software-based alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens, and cards to make it easy for enterprises and consumers to secure their devices as well as information in the cloud. Our premium finger scanning devices offer market-leading quality, performance and price. BIO-key also brings the power and ease of use of biometric technology to its TouchLock line TM of biometric and Bluetooth enabled padlocks – providing more ways to BIO-key your world!

Investor & Media Contacts

William Jones, Tanya Kamatu

Catalyst Global

212-924-9800

bkyi@catalyst-ir.com