Biometric ID Solutions Provider BIO-key Int'l to Host Q1'19 Investor Call on Thursday, May 16th at 10 am ET

Globe Newswire  
May 09, 2019 8:01am   Comments
WALL, N.J., May 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BKYI), an innovative provider of biometric software and hardware solutions for secure and convenient user authentication, will host a conference call to review its first quarter 2019 (Q1'19) results and outlook on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. ET. Results will be issued on Wednesday, May 15th, after the market closes.

Participating on the call will be Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO, Cecilia Welch, Chief Financial Officer and Fred Corsentino, Chief Revenue Officer.

Call Dial In #: 1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 International 
Live Webcast / Replay: Q1'19 Webcast & Replay– Available for 30 days. 
Audio Replay: 1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int'l; code 10131570 

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com
BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric solutions that enable convenient and secure access to information and high-stakes transactions. We offer software-based alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens, and cards to make it easy for enterprises and consumers to secure their devices as well as information in the cloud. Our premium finger scanning devices offer market-leading quality, performance and price. BIO-key also brings the power and ease of use of biometric technology to its TouchLock lineTM of biometric and Bluetooth enabled padlocks – providing more ways to BIO-key your world!

Investor & Media Contacts
William Jones, Tanya Kamatu
Catalyst Global
212-924-9800
bkyi@catalyst-ir.com

