American Autism and Rehabilitation Center selects Allscripts to provide revenue cycle management solution

CHICAGO, May 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) announced today that American Autism and Rehabilitation Center has selected Allscripts for its revenue cycle management solution. The organization currently uses Allscripts Professional EHR™ and consumer/patient engagement platform FollowMyHealth®.



American Autism and Rehabilitation Center, located in Daphne, AL, provides help to families living in the world of special needs. The organization's services include speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, family and legal services, and nursing. American Autism and Rehabilitation Center relies on staff collaboration within its services to help achieve as much individualized care as possible.

Allscripts® Revenue Cycle Management is an administrative and financial management solution that improves efficiencies and ensures healthcare organizations get the most out of their business and IT investments. The solution provides a comprehensive, rules-based engine that automates tasks, streamlines workflow and improves cash flow. Allscripts Revenue Cycle Management will offer quality and context through account management, with direct access to a

consistent, single point of contact.

"Allscripts has been a trusted partner throughout the years, so it really made sense for us to extend our agreement and adopt its revenue cycle management solution to complement our existing platform," said Troy Dyess, Chief Operations Officer of American Autism and Rehabilitation Center. "Our collaboration with Allscripts will help us continue to provide comprehensive services and therapies that will greatly benefit families with loved ones with special needs."

"We take great pride in our partnership with the American Autism and Rehabilitation Center and we're honored to have been selected to help the organization elevate its billing cycle process," said Paul Black, Chief Executive Officer of Allscripts. "Our revenue cycle management solution will streamline workflow and free up time and resources, so staff can focus on what matters most—providing quality care to its patients."

